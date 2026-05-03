Tayler Saucedo headshot

Tayler Saucedo News: Contract selected

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

The Angels selected Saucedo's contract from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday.

Saucedo joined the Halos on a minor-league in February and will get a look in the big leagues after giving up seven earned runs with a 15:11 K:BB over 14.2 innings with Salt Lake. The left-hander made 10 appearances for the Angels last season and had a 7.43 ERA across 13.1 frames.

Tayler Saucedo
Los Angeles Angels
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