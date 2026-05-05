Tayler Saucedo headshot

Tayler Saucedo News: Optioned to Salt Lake

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

The Angels optioned Saucedo to Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday.

Saucedo gave up one earned run while striking out two batters over two-thirds of an inning during his lone appearance after getting selected from Triple-A on Sunday. He'll now head back to the minors, though the fact that he still has a 40-man roster spot will make it easier for him to return to Anaheim at some point. Kirby Yates (knee) was reinstated from the IL in a corresponding move.

Tayler Saucedo
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tayler Saucedo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tayler Saucedo See More
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
MLB
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
Author Image
Todd Zola
March 11, 2025
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – American League
MLB
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – American League
Author Image
Brad Johnson
June 27, 2024
MLB Barometer: Hot Starts for Young Hitters
MLB
MLB Barometer: Hot Starts for Young Hitters
Author Image
Erik Halterman
April 19, 2024