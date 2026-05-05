Tayler Saucedo News: Optioned to Salt Lake
The Angels optioned Saucedo to Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday.
Saucedo gave up one earned run while striking out two batters over two-thirds of an inning during his lone appearance after getting selected from Triple-A on Sunday. He'll now head back to the minors, though the fact that he still has a 40-man roster spot will make it easier for him to return to Anaheim at some point. Kirby Yates (knee) was reinstated from the IL in a corresponding move.
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