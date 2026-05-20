Tayler Saucedo News: Recalled by Halos

The Angels recalled Saucedo from Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday.

It's the second time this season that Saucedo has been called up by the big club, with his lone major-league appearance taking place May 3 against the Mets, when he allowed one run while striking two batters across two-thirds of an inning. In Triple-A this season, Saucedo has a 4.82 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 20:13 K:BB across 18.2 innings. In a corresponding move, right-hander Ryan Johnson was optioned to Double-A Rocket City following the Angels' 14-6 loss to the Athletics on Tuesday.