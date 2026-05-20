Tayler Saucedo headshot

Tayler Saucedo News: Recalled by Halos

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

The Angels recalled Saucedo from Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday.

It's the second time this season that Saucedo has been called up by the big club, with his lone major-league appearance taking place May 3 against the Mets, when he allowed one run while striking two batters across two-thirds of an inning. In Triple-A this season, Saucedo has a 4.82 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 20:13 K:BB across 18.2 innings. In a corresponding move, right-hander Ryan Johnson was optioned to Double-A Rocket City following the Angels' 14-6 loss to the Athletics on Tuesday.

Tayler Saucedo
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tayler Saucedo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tayler Saucedo See More
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
MLB
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
Author Image
Todd Zola
March 11, 2025
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – American League
MLB
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – American League
Author Image
Brad Johnson
June 27, 2024
MLB Barometer: Hot Starts for Young Hitters
MLB
MLB Barometer: Hot Starts for Young Hitters
Author Image
Erik Halterman
April 19, 2024