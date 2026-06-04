Taylor Clarke headshot

Taylor Clarke News: Placed on bereavement list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

The Diamondbacks placed Clarke on the bereavement list Thursday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Clarke will miss between three and seven games while he tends to personal matters. With Brandon Pfaadt also on the move to Triple-A Reno, Kade Strowd and Philip Abner will come up from the minors to round out Arizona's bullpen.

Taylor Clarke
Arizona Diamondbacks
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