Taylor Clarke News: Returning Sunday
Manager Torey Lovullo revealed that Clarke is expected to return from the bereavement list Sunday versus the Nationals, Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic reports.
With the right-hander returning Sunday, he will have missed the minimum three games. Kade Strowd or Philip Abner are likely candidates to be sent down to make room for Clarke since they both joined the big club as part of the corresponding moves.
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