Taylor Rashi headshot

Taylor Rashi News: Added to big-league roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

The Athletics recalled Rashi from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Rashi will get his first opportunity with the A's after being claimed off waivers by them earlier this month. The right-handed reliever holds a 5.40 ERA and 26:9 K:BB over 20 innings in the majors the last two seasons.

Taylor Rashi
Sacramento Athletics
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