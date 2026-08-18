Taylor Rashi News: Added to big-league roster
The Athletics recalled Rashi from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday.
Rashi will get his first opportunity with the A's after being claimed off waivers by them earlier this month. The right-handed reliever holds a 5.40 ERA and 26:9 K:BB over 20 innings in the majors the last two seasons.
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