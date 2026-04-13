Taylor Rashi News: Demoted to Triple-A

Rashi was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Monday, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.

Rashi will vacate the big-league roster with Merrill Kelly (back) set to make his return from the 15-day injured list Tuesday. Rashi was hit hard during Monday's 9-7 loss to the Orioles, surrendering four runs on three hits and one walk while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning.