Taylor Rashi headshot

Taylor Rashi News: Demoted to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Rashi was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Monday, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.

Rashi will vacate the big-league roster with Merrill Kelly (back) set to make his return from the 15-day injured list Tuesday. Rashi was hit hard during Monday's 9-7 loss to the Orioles, surrendering four runs on three hits and one walk while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning.

Taylor Rashi
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Rashi See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Rashi See More
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
218 days ago
Mound Musings: Life, the Universe and Everything
MLB
Mound Musings: Life, the Universe and Everything
Author Image
Brad Johnson
221 days ago