Taylor Rashi News: Joining big club
The Diamondbacks selected Rashi's contract from Triple-A Reno on Friday.
The right-hander missed out on Arizona's Opening Day roster but will now get a look in the big leagues. Rashi made 10 appearances in his first taste of the majors last year and posted a 4.41 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 22:8 K:BB across 16.1 innings.
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