Taylor Rashi News: Misses out on Opening Day roster
The Diamondbacks reassigned Rashi to minor-league camp Sunday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Rashi reached the majors for the first time with Arizona in 2025, appearing in 10 games and logging a 4.41 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 22:8 K:BB over 16.1 innings. After being non-tendered in November, Rashi re-signed with Arizona on a minor-league deal shortly thereafter. He wasn't able to crack the Diamondbacks bullpen coming out of spring training, but Rashi could be in the mix for a promotion to the big club if he pitches well with Reno early on in the upcoming season.
