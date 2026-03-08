Taylor Rashi headshot

Taylor Rashi News: Misses out on Opening Day roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

The Diamondbacks reassigned Rashi to minor-league camp Sunday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Rashi reached the majors for the first time with Arizona in 2025, appearing in 10 games and logging a 4.41 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 22:8 K:BB over 16.1 innings. After being non-tendered in November, Rashi re-signed with Arizona on a minor-league deal shortly thereafter. He wasn't able to crack the Diamondbacks bullpen coming out of spring training, but Rashi could be in the mix for a promotion to the big club if he pitches well with Reno early on in the upcoming season.

Taylor Rashi
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Rashi See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Rashi See More
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
182 days ago
Mound Musings: Life, the Universe and Everything
MLB
Mound Musings: Life, the Universe and Everything
Author Image
Brad Johnson
185 days ago