Taylor Rashi News: Scrubbed from 40-man roster

The Diamondbacks designated Rashi for assignment Friday.

The club needed to clear space on its 40-man roster for the addition of LuJames Groover. Rashi gave up three runs over 3.2 innings earlier this season with the Diamondbacks but has spent most of the year at Triple-A Reno, turning in a 1.03 ERA and 26:12 K:BB across 26.1 frames. He could draw some interest via waivers.