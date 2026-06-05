Taylor Rashi headshot

Taylor Rashi News: Scrubbed from 40-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2026

The Diamondbacks designated Rashi for assignment Friday.

The club needed to clear space on its 40-man roster for the addition of LuJames Groover. Rashi gave up three runs over 3.2 innings earlier this season with the Diamondbacks but has spent most of the year at Triple-A Reno, turning in a 1.03 ERA and 26:12 K:BB across 26.1 frames. He could draw some interest via waivers.

Taylor Rashi
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Rashi See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Rashi See More
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
271 days ago
Mound Musings: Life, the Universe and Everything
MLB
Mound Musings: Life, the Universe and Everything
Author Image
Brad Johnson
274 days ago