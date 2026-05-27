Taylor Rogers News: Earns win in relief
Rogers (1-1) earned the win after tossing a scoreless 10th inning in Tuesday's 5-3 extra-innings win over the White Sox. He allowed one hit and struck out one.
Rogers earned the win after the Twins closed things out in the 11th frame. His overall season numbers are shaky, as he owns a 3.54 ERA with a 1.57 WHIP in 20.1 innings across 23 outings. However, he's been turning things around of late and hasn't allowed runs, nor has he issued walks over his last eight appearances (6.2 innings), a span in which he has two saves, two holds and six strikeouts.
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