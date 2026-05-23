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Taylor Rogers News: Nabs one-out save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Rogers secured the save Saturday against the Red Sox, striking out one in the ninth inning.

Right-hander Andrew Morris began the ninth inning for the Twins before giving way to the left-handed Rogers, who caught Jarren Duran looking for the final out of the game after Duran unsuccessfully challenged the call. Minnesota figures to continue mixing and matching its ninth-inning options going forward. Through 19 innings, Rogers has a shaky 3.79 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 15:6 K:BB to go with five holds and two saves in as many chances.

Taylor Rogers
Minnesota Twins
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