Taylor Rogers News: Picks up save over Houston

Rogers earned the save in Monday's 6-3 win over the Astros, striking out one in two-thirds of an inning.

Manager Derek Shelton tapped Yoendrys Gomez to begin the ninth inning, but Gomez walked two of his first three batters to bring the tying run to the plate. Rogers was called on to put out the fire, and he stuck out Yordan Alvarez before getting Christian Walker to ground out. It was Rogers' first save of the season, and he now owns a 3.86 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 14:6 K:BB across 18.2 innings.