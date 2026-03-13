Taylor Rogers News: Still in unsettled closer mix

Rogers has a 4.50 ERA this spring with a 6:3 K:BB in four innings. He's still likely in the mix to close games but manager Derek Shelton said he still has no plans for how he'll distribute save opportunities, Matthew Leach of MLB.com reports.

Rogers has the most experience closing games in the bullpen, but his declining velocity to an average fastball of 92.8 mph last season from a peak of 95.8 mph in 2021 may not make him ideal as the primary closer. He'll still had a decent 9.4 K/9 last season so he could be part of a committee. However, at this point it's very unclear how the Twins will divide up the opportunities to finish games among an unsettled bullpen that also includes save candidates Justin Topa, Cole Sands and Liam Hendriks.