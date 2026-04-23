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Taylor Rogers News: Tagged with loss in relief

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Rogers (0-1) was tagged with the loss in relief Wednesday against the Mets after allowing one run on one hit and a walk over two-thirds of an inning.

Rogers came to pitch in the eighth inning in a tied game, but he gave up what ended up being the deciding run on an RBI single from Mark Vientos that scored Brett Baty. Rogers has given up runs in three of his last seven appearances, posting a 4:4 K:BB and a 5.68 ERA across 6.1 frames over that stretch.

Taylor Rogers
Minnesota Twins
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