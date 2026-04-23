Taylor Rogers News: Tagged with loss in relief
Rogers (0-1) was tagged with the loss in relief Wednesday against the Mets after allowing one run on one hit and a walk over two-thirds of an inning.
Rogers came to pitch in the eighth inning in a tied game, but he gave up what ended up being the deciding run on an RBI single from Mark Vientos that scored Brett Baty. Rogers has given up runs in three of his last seven appearances, posting a 4:4 K:BB and a 5.68 ERA across 6.1 frames over that stretch.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Rogers See More
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Early Potpourri9 days ago
-
Rounding Third
Week 3 FAAB Review10 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week11 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?13 days ago
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: Tackling the Most Unsettled Bullpens14 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Rogers See More