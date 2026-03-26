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Taylor Rogers News: Used in eighth inning

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Rogers allowed one hit while striking out one over a scoreless inning in Thursday's 2-1 loss against Baltimore.

Rogers was used in the eighth inning in a game the Twins were trailing 2-1. It was a high-leverage situation but Cole Sands was warming up in case the Twins tied the game or had a lead. Rogers may still figure into the closer mix, but manager Derek Shelton has said he's still figuring out his bullpen and roles will be determined by performance early in the season.

Taylor Rogers
Minnesota Twins
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