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Taylor Trammell Injury: Begins rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Trammell (groin) began a rehab assignment with Double-A Corpus Christi on Tuesday, going 1-for-4 with a double.

It was Trammell's first game in a month, as he's been working his way back from a left groin strain. He shouldn't require too many more rehab at-bats before rejoining the Astros' active roster. Unfortunately for Trammell, with Jake Meyers back healthy, the former is likely looking at a reserve role.

Taylor Trammell
Houston Astros
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