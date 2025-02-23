Fantasy Baseball
Taylor Trammell headshot

Taylor Trammell Injury: Dealing with significant strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Astros manager Joe Espada said Sunday that Trammell's right calf strain is "pretty significant," Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The 27-year-old suffered the injury while running the bases Friday and remains without an official recovery timeline, though it appears his availability for the start of the regular season could be in jeopardy. Trammell already faced long odds to crack Houston's Opening Day roster, and a multi-week absence during spring training will only dampen his outlook.

