Taylor Trammell headshot

Taylor Trammell Injury: Diagnosed with groin injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Trammell left Monday's game against the Guardians due to a left groin injury, Julia Morales of Space City Home Network reports.

Trammell was forced to depart Monday's matchup after suffering an injury while running the bases. The team has yet to disclose the severity of the injury, so he can be considered day-to-day until further notice.

Taylor Trammell
Houston Astros
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