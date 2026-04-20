Taylor Trammell headshot

Taylor Trammell Injury: Exits Monday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Trammell was removed from Monday's game against the Guardians in the fourth inning due to an apparent lower-body injury, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Trammell appeared to sustain the injury while running to third base and left the field with a trainer shortly after. He went 1-for-1 with a walk prior to being replaced by Cam Smith in the outfield. The Astros should have an update on Trammell's injury once he undergoes more tests.

Taylor Trammell
Houston Astros
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