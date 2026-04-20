Taylor Trammell headshot

Taylor Trammell Injury: Expected to miss time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Manager Joe Espada stated after Monday's game against the Guardians that Trammell (groin) will "be out for a little bit", Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Trammell suffered a left groin injury while running the bases Monday, and it sounds as though he'll require a trip to the injured list. An official move should come at some point Tuesday. Dustin Harris and Brice Matthews could see more time in center field while Trammell is sidelined.

Taylor Trammell
Houston Astros
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