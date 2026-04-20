Taylor Trammell Injury: Expected to miss time

Manager Joe Espada stated after Monday's game against the Guardians that Trammell (groin) will "be out for a little bit", Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Trammell suffered a left groin injury while running the bases Monday, and it sounds as though he'll require a trip to the injured list. An official move should come at some point Tuesday. Dustin Harris and Brice Matthews could see more time in center field while Trammell is sidelined.