Taylor Trammell Injury: Expected to miss time
Manager Joe Espada stated after Monday's game against the Guardians that Trammell (groin) will "be out for a little bit", Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Trammell suffered a left groin injury while running the bases Monday, and it sounds as though he'll require a trip to the injured list. An official move should come at some point Tuesday. Dustin Harris and Brice Matthews could see more time in center field while Trammell is sidelined.
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