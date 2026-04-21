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Taylor Trammell Injury: Shelved by groin strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 21, 2026 at 12:25pm

The Astros placed Trammell on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left groin strain.

Trammell was hurt in Monday's game versus the Guardians while running the bases. The Astros haven't revealed the grade of the strain, but it's bad enough to keep Trammell sidelined at least for the next week-and-a-half. With Trammell joining Jake Meyers (oblique) on the IL, Brice Matthews is getting a start in center field Tuesday.

Taylor Trammell
Houston Astros
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