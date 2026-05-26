Taylor Trammell News: Activated from injured list
The Astros activated Trammell (groin) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
Trammell was shelved for more than a month with a left groin strain but has been cleared to return after going 4-for-16 with a pair of home runs across four rehab games. With Zach Cole back in the minors and Joey Loperfido (quad/foot) having recently suffered a setback, the left-handed-swinging Trammell could see playing time versus right-handed pitching.
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