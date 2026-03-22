Taylor Trammell News: Denied Opening Day roster spot
The Astros reassigned Trammell to minor-league camp Sunday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Despite posting a .904 OPS over 45 appearances in the Grapefruit League, Trammell came up short in his bid for a spot on the Opening Day roster. The 28-year-old outfielder is expected to handle an everyday role at Triple-A Sugar Land to begin the season.
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