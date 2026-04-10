Taylor Trammell News: Headed to big leagues
The Astros selected Trammell's contract from Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday.
With Jake Meyers (back) headed to the 10-day injured list, Trammell will provide outfield depth with the Astros. In 10 games with Sugar Land this season, Trammell has slashed .226/.455/.548 with five extra-base hits, including two home runs, five RBI, eight runs scored, four stolen bases and an 11:11 BB:K across 45 plate appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Trammell See More
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer202 days ago
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups236 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target244 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target251 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends255 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Trammell See More