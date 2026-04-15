Taylor Trammell headshot

Taylor Trammell News: Heading to bench Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Trammell is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies.

After getting called up from Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday, Trammell has started in three of the Astros' ensuing six games while going a collective 4-for-13 with a double, two walks, three RBI and two runs. He'll likely be part of a timeshare in center field with Joey Loperfido until Jake Meyers (oblique) is ready to return from the injured list.

Taylor Trammell
Houston Astros
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