Taylor Trammell News: Heading to bench Wednesday
Trammell is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies.
After getting called up from Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday, Trammell has started in three of the Astros' ensuing six games while going a collective 4-for-13 with a double, two walks, three RBI and two runs. He'll likely be part of a timeshare in center field with Joey Loperfido until Jake Meyers (oblique) is ready to return from the injured list.
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