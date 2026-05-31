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Taylor Trammell News: Holding down strong-side of platoon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Trammell will start in left field and bat cleanup Sunday against the Brewers.

While the Astros may look to shield the left-handed-hitting Trammell from matchups with southpaws, he's been a fixture of the lineup versus righties since returning from the injured list Tuesday. Trammell will draw a sixth straight start after going 6-for-18 with two doubles, three runs and two RBI over the prior five games. He could eventually face competition for a regular role in the outfield from Joey Loperfido (quadriceps), who has played in four minor-league rehab games and could be activated from the injured list at some point during the upcoming week.

Taylor Trammell
Houston Astros
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