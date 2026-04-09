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Taylor Trammell News: Joining Astros

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Trammell will join the Astros in Seattle on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The presence of Trammell suggests Jake Meyers (back) could be slated to miss some time, though it's unclear at this point whether Trammell will be added to the roster or simply be on the taxi squad. Trammell slashed just .197/.296/.333 over 52 contests for Houston in 2025.

Taylor Trammell
Houston Astros
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