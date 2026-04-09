Taylor Trammell News: Joining Astros
Trammell will join the Astros in Seattle on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
The presence of Trammell suggests Jake Meyers (back) could be slated to miss some time, though it's unclear at this point whether Trammell will be added to the roster or simply be on the taxi squad. Trammell slashed just .197/.296/.333 over 52 contests for Houston in 2025.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Trammell See More
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer201 days ago
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups235 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target243 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target250 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends254 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Trammell See More