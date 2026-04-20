Taylor Trammell News: Serving as primary center fielder
Trammell will start in center field and bat sixth in Monday's game against the Guardians.
Trammell will draw his fifth consecutive start and should have a clear path to an everyday role in center field for the time being after Joey Loperfido (quadriceps) recently joined Jake Meyers (oblique) on the injured list. Since receiving a call-up from Triple-A Sugar Land on April 10, Trammell has slashed .321/.387/.429 with two extra-base hits (one double, one triple), one stolen base, four RBI and four runs in nine games.
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