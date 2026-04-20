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Taylor Trammell News: Serving as primary center fielder

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Trammell will start in center field and bat sixth in Monday's game against the Guardians.

Trammell will draw his fifth consecutive start and should have a clear path to an everyday role in center field for the time being after Joey Loperfido (quadriceps) recently joined Jake Meyers (oblique) on the injured list. Since receiving a call-up from Triple-A Sugar Land on April 10, Trammell has slashed .321/.387/.429 with two extra-base hits (one double, one triple), one stolen base, four RBI and four runs in nine games.

Taylor Trammell
Houston Astros
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