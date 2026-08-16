Taylor Trammell headshot

Taylor Trammell News: Taking seat Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Trammell is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.

Trammell will retreat to the bench Sunday after he started in each of the last three games while going 1-for-11 with a 1:7 BB:K and a run scored during that span. Yordan Alvarez will take Trammell's spot in left field.

Taylor Trammell
Houston Astros
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