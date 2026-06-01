Taylor Walls headshot

Taylor Walls Injury: Being cautious with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

Walls (hamstring) was removed from Monday's game against the Tigers in the third inning for precautionary reasons due to tightness in his left hamstring, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Tampa Bay removed Walls from the series opener Monday against Detroit for precautionary reasons regarding his left hamstring. The Rays are being cautious with Walls because he missed two games last week due to the same injury.

Taylor Walls
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Walls See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Walls See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
9 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
10 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
16 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
22 days ago