Taylor Walls Injury: Being cautious with injury
Walls (hamstring) was removed from Monday's game against the Tigers in the third inning for precautionary reasons due to tightness in his left hamstring, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Tampa Bay removed Walls from the series opener Monday against Detroit for precautionary reasons regarding his left hamstring. The Rays are being cautious with Walls because he missed two games last week due to the same injury.
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