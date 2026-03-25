Taylor Walls Injury: Goes on 10-day IL
The Rays placed Walls on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right oblique strain.
Walls is slated to miss at least the first couple weeks of the season due to an oblique strain that first popped up in late February. Carson Williams will handle shortstop for the Rays while Walls is out and could keep the job if he gets off to a hot start.
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