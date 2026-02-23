Taylor Walls Injury: Hopes to be back later this week
Rays manager Kevin Cash said Monday that Walls (oblique) "came in feeling really good today" and could return to Grapefruit League action later this week, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Walls had to be scratched from Sunday's game due to the injury, but the Rays appear optimistic it's just a minor setback. The veteran infielder is also coming back from last September's sports hernia surgery, though that hasn't limited him in camp. Walls is competing to start at shortstop for the Rays.
