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Taylor Walls Injury: Not in Tuesday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Walls (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tigers, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.

The shortstop was removed from Monday's game as a precautionary measure due to hamstring tightness, and he'll be held out of the starting nine for at least one game. Ben Williamson is stepping in at shortstop Tuesday in Walls' stead.

Taylor Walls
Tampa Bay Rays
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