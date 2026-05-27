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Taylor Walls Injury: Out again Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Walls (hamstring) remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in Baltimore.

Walls was a late scratch Tuesday because of left hamstring tightness, and he will miss a second straight start. Carson Williams will fill in at shortstop. Walls will have another day to rest Thursday when the Rays are idle.

Taylor Walls
Tampa Bay Rays
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