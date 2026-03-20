Taylor Walls Injury: Out at least 3-4 weeks
Walls received a cortisone injection in his right oblique and is expected to be sideline at least 3-to-4 weeks, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.
The 29-year-old sustained the injury earlier this week and will begin the season on the injured list. It wouldn't be surprising if Walls is sidelined beyond that 3-for-4-week minimum given the nature of oblique injuries. Top prospect Carson Williams is expected to step in at shortstop for the Rays and may not cede the job back to Walls, who had a .584 OPS since making his MLB debut in 2021.
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