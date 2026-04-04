Taylor Walls Injury: Playing in extended spring games
Manager Kevin Cash said Saturday that Walls (oblique) has progressed to playing in games at extended spring training, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The next step for Walls is presumably to head out on a rehab assignment in the minors, but the Rays don't have a timetable in place for when that might happen. Once he's cleared to return to the active roster, the 29-year-old could compete with Carson Williams for starts at shortstop, as the latter has slashed just .130/.167/.174 during his first seven games of the season.
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