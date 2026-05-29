Taylor Walls headshot

Taylor Walls Injury: Remains out of lineup Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Walls (hamstring) remains out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Angels.

Despite the off day Thursday, Walls still isn't ready to return to the lineup and will miss a third straight start. Ben Williamson, just activated from the injured list Friday, will start at shortstop and bat sixth for Tampa Bay.

Taylor Walls
Tampa Bay Rays
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