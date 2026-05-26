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Taylor Walls Injury: Scratched from lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Walls was scratched from the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Orioles due to left hamstring tightness, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays are viewing Walls as day-to-day, so although he won't be able to participate in Tuesday's contest, he doesn't seem to be at risk of missing extended time. Oliver Dunn will enter the starting nine to cover for Walls at shortstop.

Taylor Walls
Tampa Bay Rays
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