Taylor Walls headshot

Taylor Walls Injury: Scratched from lineup Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Walls was removed from the lineup for Sunday's Grapefruit League game versus Pittsburgh due to oblique tightness, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Walls had been set to make his first spring appearance, which would have also been his first game action since early September of last year, as he ended the campaign on the 60-day IL due to sports hernia surgery. Per Topkin, Walls' removal from the lineup Sunday was precautionary, but the Rays figure to take a cautious approach to his return to action given that the spring slate has just gotten underway. Raynel Delgado has taken Walls' place at shortstop and in the leadoff spot against the Pirates.

Taylor Walls
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Walls See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Walls See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
3 days ago
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
46 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Improvers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Improvers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
102 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
166 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
180 days ago