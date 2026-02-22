Taylor Walls Injury: Scratched from lineup Sunday
Walls was removed from the lineup for Sunday's Grapefruit League game versus Pittsburgh due to oblique tightness, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Walls had been set to make his first spring appearance, which would have also been his first game action since early September of last year, as he ended the campaign on the 60-day IL due to sports hernia surgery. Per Topkin, Walls' removal from the lineup Sunday was precautionary, but the Rays figure to take a cautious approach to his return to action given that the spring slate has just gotten underway. Raynel Delgado has taken Walls' place at shortstop and in the leadoff spot against the Pirates.
