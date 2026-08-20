Taylor Walls headshot

Taylor Walls News: Absent from lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Walls is not in the lineup for Thursday's tilt versus the Blue Jays.

He'll get a day off after starting the first two games of the series. Jorge Mateo will cover shortstop for the Rays in Vilade's stead.

Taylor Walls
Tampa Bay Rays
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