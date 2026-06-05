Taylor Walls headshot

Taylor Walls News: Back in lineup Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2026

Walls (hamstring) is back in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Marlins, playing shortstop and batting ninth.

Walls was removed from Monday's game against the Tigers due to hamstring tightness and didn't start Tuesday or Wednesday ahead of the team's off day Thursday. Walls has an ugly .208/.313/.285 slash line with no homers and 14 RBI across 155 plate appearances this season.

Taylor Walls
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Walls See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Walls See More
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (June 1, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (June 1, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
4 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
6 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
13 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
14 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
20 days ago