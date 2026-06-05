Taylor Walls News: Back in lineup Friday
Walls (hamstring) is back in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Marlins, playing shortstop and batting ninth.
Walls was removed from Monday's game against the Tigers due to hamstring tightness and didn't start Tuesday or Wednesday ahead of the team's off day Thursday. Walls has an ugly .208/.313/.285 slash line with no homers and 14 RBI across 155 plate appearances this season.
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