Taylor Walls News: Back in lineup Saturday

Walls (hamstring) is starting at shortstop and batting ninth for the Rays on Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Walls missed each of Tampa Bay's past three games due to a hamstring issue, but he's feeling well enough to return to action Saturday. Three different players started at shortstop for the Rays while Walls was sidelined, and Ben Williamson -- who played the position Friday -- is sliding over to second base for Saturday's matchup.