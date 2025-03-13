Taylor Walls News: Back in lineup Thursday

Walls (quadriceps) is in the lineup for Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Walls will return to action for the first time since March 8, having turned the page on the quad issue. Known more for his glove than his bat, Walls is expected to serve as the Rays' primary shortstop until offseason addition Ha-Seong Kim (shoulder) is ready to return. Kim is said to be targeting late May for his 2025 debut.