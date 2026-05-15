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Taylor Walls News: Collects three RBI on Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 15, 2026 at 6:49pm

Walls went 1-for-3 with three RBI during the Rays' 7-2 win over the Marlins on Friday.

Walls brought Cedric Mullins home on a groundout to first, and the former tacked on two more runs for Tampa Bay with a double to right field. Walls' three RBI on Friday are a season high, and it's the third time in four games that he's driven in at least one run. He has gone 4-for-14 (.286) with five RBI and two runs scored over his last four games.

Taylor Walls
Tampa Bay Rays
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