Taylor Walls headshot

Taylor Walls News: Doubles, scores in win Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Walls went 2-for-3 with a double and run scored in Friday's 3-0 win over the Giants.

It was Walls' first multi-hit game since April 12 after he went 5-for-41 (.122) with one extra-base hit over his previous 13 games. The shortstop has his average back over the Mendoza line with a .210/.310/.258 slash line that includes three doubles, four RBI, 10 runs scored, five stolen bases and an 8:21 BB:K across 75 plate appearances this season.

Taylor Walls
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Walls See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Walls See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
20 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
21 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
27 days ago