Taylor Walls News: Doubles, scores in win Friday

Walls went 2-for-3 with a double and run scored in Friday's 3-0 win over the Giants.

It was Walls' first multi-hit game since April 12 after he went 5-for-41 (.122) with one extra-base hit over his previous 13 games. The shortstop has his average back over the Mendoza line with a .210/.310/.258 slash line that includes three doubles, four RBI, 10 runs scored, five stolen bases and an 8:21 BB:K across 75 plate appearances this season.