Taylor Walls News: Getting breather Wednesday
Walls is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest in Detroit.
Walls will rest during Wednesday's matinee after starting the previous five games. Jorge Mateo will start at shortstop and will bat eighth for the Rays.
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