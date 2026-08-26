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Taylor Walls News: Getting breather Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Walls is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest in Detroit.

Walls will rest during Wednesday's matinee after starting the previous five games. Jorge Mateo will start at shortstop and will bat eighth for the Rays.

Taylor Walls
Tampa Bay Rays
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