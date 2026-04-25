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Taylor Walls News: Idle Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Walls isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Minnesota, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Walls will get a day to clear his head after going just 1-for-21 at the plate with nine strikeouts over his last six games. Ben Williamson will take over at shortstop Saturday and bat sixth.

Taylor Walls
Tampa Bay Rays
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