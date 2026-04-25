Taylor Walls News: Idle Saturday
Walls isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Minnesota, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Walls will get a day to clear his head after going just 1-for-21 at the plate with nine strikeouts over his last six games. Ben Williamson will take over at shortstop Saturday and bat sixth.
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