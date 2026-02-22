Taylor Walls headshot

Taylor Walls News: Making spring debut Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Walls (sports hernia) will start at shortstop and bat leadoff in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Walls underwent sports hernia surgery in early September last year, ending his season after 101 games and 317 plate appearances. A .195/.286/.298 career hitter over parts of five big-league seasons with the Rays, Walls may have the leg up on prospect Carson Williams for the starting job at shortstop thanks to his plus defense.

Taylor Walls
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Walls See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Walls See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
3 days ago
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
46 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Improvers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Improvers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
102 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
166 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
180 days ago