Taylor Walls News: Retreating to bench Wednesday

Walls is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Though he'll be on the bench Wednesday, Walls appears to have taken back primary shortstop duties from Jose Caballero. Walls had started in each of the Rays' last nine games and provided a rare impact at the dish during that stretch, slashing .310/.400/.379 with two doubles, five walks, one steal, five runs and three RBI.